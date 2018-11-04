Citigroup Trims Charter Communications (CHTR) Target Price to $370.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $375.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded down $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $317.87. 1,369,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,249. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,400 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237,673 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 620,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,436,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.