City Developments (CDEVY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. City Developments has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. City Developments had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Developments will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

