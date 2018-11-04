Clean Harbors (CLH) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

CLH traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 395,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,619. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 196.21 and a beta of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Vergo sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $148,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,367,426. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

