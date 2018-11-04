Clean Harbors (CLH) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $314,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $416,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,367,426. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 615,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 131.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

