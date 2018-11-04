Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLVS. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.03. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.04% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,964,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 355,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,107 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 291,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares during the period.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.