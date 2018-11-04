ClubCoin (CLUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,132.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. ClubCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $33,132.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One ClubCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00009021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ClubCoin

ClubCoin (CRYPTO:CLUB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 101,175,756 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co.

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

