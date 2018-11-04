Cna Financial (CNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cna Financial to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.