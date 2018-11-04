CNB Financial (CCNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 14,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,857. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

