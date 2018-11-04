Coeur Mining (CDE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 3,070,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,993,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,570,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 571,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.