Cogeco Communications (CCA) PT Lowered to C$81.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.89.

TSE CCA opened at C$65.25 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$62.81 and a 1-year high of C$94.66.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

