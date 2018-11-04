Cognios Capital LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after acquiring an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,385,000 after acquiring an additional 734,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 278.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 945,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 696,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

