Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $93.48. 365,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,629. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $641,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,535. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $121,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

