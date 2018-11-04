Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $877.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,651,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 620,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 157,129 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 459,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 125,412 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.