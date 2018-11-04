Comcast (CMCSA) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,486,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

