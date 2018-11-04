Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

