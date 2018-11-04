Comerica Bank Has $20.71 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

