Comerica Bank Sells 81,534 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 81,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $67.84 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

In other news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.