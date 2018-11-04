Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 131,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $227,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 588.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $83.51 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.72.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

