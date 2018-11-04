Commerzbank Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €128.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.47 ($141.24).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.