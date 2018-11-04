Commerzbank Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) a €17.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas set a €18.80 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.08 ($22.19).

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

