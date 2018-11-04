Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of COMM opened at $24.64 on Friday. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.