Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.95.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Commscope alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 23.3% in the second quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,538,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Commscope by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,423,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,302,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,874,000 after purchasing an additional 884,773 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $14,555,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commscope by 33.0% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,821,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 451,611 shares during the period.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,916. Commscope has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.