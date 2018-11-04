Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Santander raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 685,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1115 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 341,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 245,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 199,903 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,604,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,593,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

