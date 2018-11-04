Comparing Natus Medical (BABY) & Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -3.53% 11.34% 6.93% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -78.97% -51.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $500.97 million 2.07 -$20.29 million $1.45 21.43 Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 29.83 -$15.66 million ($1.35) -1.50

Soleno Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Natus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 263.04%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its share price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Natus Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); and essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

