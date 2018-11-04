Comparing Tellurian (TELL) & ZaZa Energy (ZAZA)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian N/A -48.23% -42.34% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $5.44 million 366.97 -$231.45 million ($0.82) -10.12 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tellurian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tellurian and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 2 5 0 2.71 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.65%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Tellurian beats ZaZa Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

