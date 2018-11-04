Comparing THL Credit (TCRD) and Elron Electronic Industries (ELRNF)

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and Elron Electronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $78.77 million 3.16 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.30 Elron Electronic Industries $11.97 million 8.27 -$25.48 million N/A N/A

THL Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Elron Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -8.89% 11.15% 6.15% Elron Electronic Industries N/A -5.02% -4.66%

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for THL Credit and Elron Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00 Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

THL Credit currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Elron Electronic Industries.

Summary

THL Credit beats Elron Electronic Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.