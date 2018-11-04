Comparing Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV) and Origin Agritech (SEED)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

11.2% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -11.87% -4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Origin Agritech and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.34 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 11.65 -$12.06 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.