Compass Minerals International (CMP) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) received a $49.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 552,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 80.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

