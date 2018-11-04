Compass Point Downgrades Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Neutral

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

IRT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $847.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

