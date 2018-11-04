COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $218,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $75,236,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $31,828,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $94,555,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $23,000,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $16.68 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $31.00.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.15 million.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.