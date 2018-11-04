Conagra Brands (CAG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAG. Stephens assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,415.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

