Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNAT traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,200. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.68% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 178,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $547,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 253.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Featured Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.