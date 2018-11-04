Concho Resources (CXO) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

“We reaﬃrm our Buy and CXO remains one of our Top Picks on the expectaon of connued execuon, large free cash ﬂow generaon and further diﬀerenaon from peers.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a positive rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.55. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $123.63 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,750.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $188,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Concho Resources by 85.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $204,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

