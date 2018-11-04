Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.08.

NYSE:CXO traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $123.63 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 43.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 110.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

