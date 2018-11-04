Condor Capital Management Raises Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,274,000 after buying an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 433,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,483,103.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,652,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,107,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,422 shares of company stock worth $7,103,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

