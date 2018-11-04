Condor Capital Management Takes $811,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.22% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 98.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 411.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,462,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $95.06.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 19.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.