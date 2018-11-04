Conduent Inc (CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NYSE CNDT opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.88. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $722,133.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 170.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 416.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 67.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

