Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B (STZ.B) vs. Truett-Hurst (THST) Critical Contrast

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B (NYSE:STZ.B) and Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and Truett-Hurst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and Truett-Hurst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B $8.33 billion 4.53 $2.32 billion N/A N/A Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 1.42 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by institutional investors. 96.0% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Truett-Hurst does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B 38.18% 18.63% 8.09% Truett-Hurst -5.82% 15.27% 7.26%

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B beats Truett-Hurst on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Healdsburg Ranches, Colby Red, Bradford Mountain, and Dearly Beloved brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

