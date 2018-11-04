Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cann dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,514,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,634. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

