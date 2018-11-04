Contrasting Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) and Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Earthstone Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Earthstone Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $108.08 million 4.73 -$12.51 million $1.43 5.59

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Earthstone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy 6.79% 2.47% 2.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

