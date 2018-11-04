Contrasting Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) & Tredegar (TG)

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) and Tredegar (NYSE:TG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tredegar has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Brass and Copper and Tredegar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A Tredegar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and Tredegar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.22% 43.39% 10.44% Tredegar 2.29% 11.09% 5.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and Tredegar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.43 $50.90 million $2.78 10.85 Tredegar $961.33 million 0.68 $38.25 million N/A N/A

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Tredegar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Tredegar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Tredegar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tredegar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Global Brass and Copper pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum. Its products are used in the building and housing, automotive, electronics/electrical components, munitions, and coinage markets. The Chase Brass segment manufactures and supplies brass rods in round, hexagonal, and other shapes for use in the building and housing, transportation, electronics/electrical components, and industrial machinery and equipment markets. The A.J. Oster segment processes and distributes primarily copper, brass, and aluminum sheets, strips, and coated products for use in the building and housing, automotive, and electronics/electrical components markets. The company sells its products under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass, A.J. Oster, Green Dot, and Eco Brass brands through its direct mill sales, distribution network, and third-party distributors. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, and ForceField PEARL brands; and specialty film-based components for a range of LED illumination applications. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

