Contrasting International Baler (IBAL) and Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Baler does not pay a dividend. Altra Industrial Motion pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altra Industrial Motion has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

International Baler has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.49 million 0.94 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $876.74 million 1.13 $51.42 million $2.05 16.41

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 1.16% 1.37% 1.13% Altra Industrial Motion 5.68% 17.82% 7.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Baler and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 0 4 0 3.00

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats International Baler on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. It markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB Wood's brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

