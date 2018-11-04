Contrasting Ramaco Resources (METC) & New Wei (WLTGQ)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) and New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and New Wei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 4.15% 5.55% 4.06% New Wei N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New Wei shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of New Wei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and New Wei’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 5.10 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -18.95 New Wei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Wei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ramaco Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Wei has a beta of 56.38, suggesting that its share price is 5,538% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ramaco Resources and New Wei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 New Wei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than New Wei.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats New Wei on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. Its development portfolio also comprises Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About New Wei

Walter Energy, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry. It also produces thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke and coal bed methane gas and other related products. The company operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K. Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment includes hard coking coal and thermal coal mines in both Alabama and West Virginia, a coke plant in Alabama, and coal bed methane extraction operations also located in Alabama. The Alabama operations consist of two underground hard coking coal mines in Southern Appalachia’s Blue Creek coal seam, one underground thermal coal mine, one surface hard coking coal mine and two surface hard coking and thermal coal mines. The West Virginia operations acquired four mines on two properties in West Virginia through the acquisition of Western Coal. The Mines on these properties produce both hard coking and thermal coal. The two properties are the Gauley Eagle and Maple properties and each has an underground mine and surface mine. The Canadian mining operations segment currently operate three surface metallurgical coal mines in Northeast British Columbia’s coalfields. Within British Columbia, the company holds the right to two large multi-deposit coal property groups: the Wolverine group, including the Perry Creek, EB and Hermann deposits; and the Brazion group, including the Brule Mine and the Willow Creek Mine and less explored portions of these properties and adjacent properties. The U.K. mining operation segment consists of an underground and surface mine located in South Wales. Walter Energy was founded by James Willis Walter in 1946 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

