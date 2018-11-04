Contrasting Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC) and Celanese (CE)

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) and Celanese (NYSE:CE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs does not pay a dividend. Celanese pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Celanese, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A Celanese 2 2 12 0 2.63

Celanese has a consensus price target of $122.24, indicating a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Celanese’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celanese is more favorable than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Celanese’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 30.48 -$3.98 million N/A N/A Celanese $6.14 billion 2.21 $843.00 million $7.51 13.53

Celanese has higher revenue and earnings than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Profitability

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Celanese’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24% Celanese 18.57% 39.39% 14.87%

Risk and Volatility

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celanese has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Celanese shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Celanese shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celanese beats Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Company Profile

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it was engaged in the licensing of software packages in the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Symbid Corp. and changed its name to Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. in June 2017. Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate tows and flakes for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; and Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products. The Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene resins for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. The Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

