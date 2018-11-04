Contrasting Vape (VAPE) and Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vape and Hamilton Beach Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vape 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Beach Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hamilton Beach Brands has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Hamilton Beach Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Beach Brands is more favorable than Vape.

Profitability

This table compares Vape and Hamilton Beach Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vape N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Beach Brands 2.67% 51.86% 7.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vape and Hamilton Beach Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vape $890,000.00 2.81 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Hamilton Beach Brands $740.75 million 0.47 $17.90 million $1.65 15.45

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vape.

Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Vape does not pay a dividend. Hamilton Beach Brands pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Vape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vape

Vape Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, and distributing ceramic vaporization products. The company offers blended ceramic vaporization element for torched, electronic, and portable vaporizers under the HIVE Ceramics brand. It provides a nonporous, non-corrosive, chemically inert medical-grade ceramic vaporization element, which could be used for a range of applications, including stand-alone vaporization products and electronic cigarettes. The company distributes its products through dealer network, as well as through an e-commerce site. Vape Holdings, Inc. is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names. The company also offers counter top appliances and kitchen tools under the Wolf Gourmet brand; garment-care line products under CHI brand name; and game and garden food processing equipment, such as meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand, as well as several private-label brand names. It sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets. In addition, the company operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 210 stores. The company is based in Glen Allen, Virginia. As of September 29, 2017, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc.

