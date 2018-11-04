Contrasting Vina Concha y Toro (VCO) & REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

Vina Concha y Toro (NYSE:VCO) and REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vina Concha y Toro and REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vina Concha y Toro N/A N/A N/A REMY COINTREAU/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vina Concha y Toro and REMY COINTREAU/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vina Concha y Toro 0 0 1 0 3.00 REMY COINTREAU/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vina Concha y Toro and REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vina Concha y Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REMY COINTREAU/ADR $1.32 billion 4.48 $173.62 million $0.36 33.00

REMY COINTREAU/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vina Concha y Toro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Vina Concha y Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vina Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. REMY COINTREAU/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. REMY COINTREAU/ADR pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vina Concha y Toro has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vina Concha y Toro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vina Concha y Toro beats REMY COINTREAU/ADR on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vina Concha y Toro

Viña Concha y Toro S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes wines in Chile. It operates through two segments, Wines and Other. The company sells its premium wines under the Don Melchor, Carmín de Peumo, Gravas del Maipo, Amelia, Terrunyo, Marqués de Casa Concha, Gran Reserva Serie Riberas, Casillero del Diablo, Trio, and Late Harvest brand names; varietal and bi-varietal wines under the Sunrise, Concha y Toro, and Frontera brands; and popular wines under the Tocornal, Clos de Pirque, Exportacion, and Fressco brand names. It also sells premium, varietal, and bi-varietal wines under the Cono Sur, Isla Negra, Maipo, Canepa, Palo Alto, Maycas del Limarí, and Trivento brands, as well as under the Fetzer, Bonterra, Five Rivers, Jekel, Sanctuary, 1000 Stories, Adorada, and Little Black Dress brand names. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of spirits and premium beers in Chile; operation of wine bars and tours in Pirque; and activities related to the real estate business. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 12,783 cultivable hectares, including 398 hectares in Chile and 75 hectares in the United States. The company also exports its products to Europe, Asia, South America, Central America and Caribbean, the United States, and Canada. Viña Concha y Toro S.A. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands. The company markets its products through distributors, agents, and wholesalers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Rémy Cointreau SA was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

