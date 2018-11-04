ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 205.55 ($2.69).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes acquired 65,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

