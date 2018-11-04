Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $18.47 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,848 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up about 1.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $517,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

NYSE:R opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.