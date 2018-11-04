Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $20.50 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises approximately 1.2% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Exponent worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exponent by 100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $50.69 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $641,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Exponent to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

