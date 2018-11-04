Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $25.98 Million Holdings in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,663 shares during the period. J2 Global comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $25,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

JCOM stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,941,476.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $199,434.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,509 shares of company stock worth $996,327. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

